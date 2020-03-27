Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $19.90. 26,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,693. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,186 shares of company stock worth $189,576 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.