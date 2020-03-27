Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,712,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 27th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HMY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 8,920,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

