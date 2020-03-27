Harmony Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $10.29 million and $59.18 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.