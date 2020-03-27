Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.73% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $159,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

HIG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

