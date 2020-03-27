Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Purchases $24,750.00 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,626. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.