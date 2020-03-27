Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 298.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRVSF. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

