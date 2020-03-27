Hashgard Market Capitalization Hits $785,783.85 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $785,783.85 and approximately $50,996.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

