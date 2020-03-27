Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €92.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.86 ($120.76).

Shares of ETR:AFX traded down €5.05 ($5.87) on Friday, reaching €83.95 ($97.62). The company had a trading volume of 231,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

