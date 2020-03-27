Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,541.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $40,541.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,082,381 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

