Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,460. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

