Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hawkins stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

