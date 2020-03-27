HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

