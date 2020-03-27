HBT Financial Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.