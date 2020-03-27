HC Wainwright Lowers Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $16.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 255.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOLS. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of EOLS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

