HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Equillium alerts:

NYSE:EQ opened at $2.87 on Friday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.