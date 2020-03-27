HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 328.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 140,752 shares during the period. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

