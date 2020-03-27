HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.70. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $11.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.