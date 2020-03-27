HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts Buys 750 Shares

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCI Group stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $293.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in HCI Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in HCI Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

