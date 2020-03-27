Head to Head Analysis: Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) vs. Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stereotaxis and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 6.52 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.78 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

