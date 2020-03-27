Head-To-Head Review: Franks International (NYSE:FI) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

Franks International (NYSE:FI) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Franks International has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franks International and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franks International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franks International currently has a consensus target price of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 145.09%. Given Franks International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franks International is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franks International and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franks International $579.92 million 0.87 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -6.79 Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.00 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.02

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franks International. Franks International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franks International and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franks International -40.58% -8.35% -7.01% Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Franks International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Franks International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franks International beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

