Head-To-Head Review: Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -2.06% -4.17% -1.70% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novocure and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $351.32 million 19.38 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -976.14 TELA Bio $8.27 million 11.03 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

Novocure has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novocure and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 2 4 0 2.67 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Novocure currently has a consensus target price of $87.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 145.00%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Novocure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Novocure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

