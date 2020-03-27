Head to Head Survey: BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) and The Competition

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -553.08% -106.56% -23.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1154 3672 6056 350 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 39.84%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million N/A -13.30 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.42 billion $151.26 million -47.97

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

