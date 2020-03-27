Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

