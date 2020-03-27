Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

