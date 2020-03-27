HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $449.63 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $449.63 million and approximately $447,157.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00025377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007034 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.