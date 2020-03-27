HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.33 ($84.11).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €38.53 ($44.80). 2,309,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.