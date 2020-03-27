Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $167.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.08 million and the lowest is $165.12 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $697.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.61 million to $715.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $728.47 million, with estimates ranging from $705.40 million to $751.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

