Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $21.58 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

