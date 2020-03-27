Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the February 27th total of 176,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $42.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.