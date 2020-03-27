Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lowered Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,893. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

