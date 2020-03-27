Helium (HLM) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market capitalization of $297,134.71 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,812,853 coins and its circulating supply is 13,464,473 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

