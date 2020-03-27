Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 139,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 649,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $320.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

