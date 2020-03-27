HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.33 ($44.57).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded down €2.44 ($2.84) during trading on Friday, reaching €24.68 ($28.70). The stock had a trading volume of 298,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

