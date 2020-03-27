Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,496,500 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 27th total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

HP stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 3,632,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,436. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

