Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -2.50

Headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,941,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,996,707. Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

