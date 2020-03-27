Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.50

News stories about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hempco Food and Fiber has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Get Hempco Food and Fiber alerts:

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.