Hercules Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $8.67 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $958.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

