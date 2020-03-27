Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.97% of Herman Miller worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

