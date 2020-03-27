Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,814,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the February 27th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

