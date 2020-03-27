HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $175,610.58 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $175,610.58 and $2,831.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.02587450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00194492 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,918,936 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

