Hershey Co Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hershey in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

