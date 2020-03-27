Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.