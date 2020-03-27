Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Hertz Global worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,329,775 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTZ shares. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

HTZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

