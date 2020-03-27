Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Sidoti from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 71,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heska by 175.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

