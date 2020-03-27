Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,127,900 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 27th total of 11,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

