HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0005

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $50.89 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000973 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 111,076,159,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,329,690,296 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

