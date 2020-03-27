Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

