Hibbett Sports (HIBB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently:

3/24/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

3/7/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

