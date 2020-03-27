High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 27th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 300,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 157,633 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 47,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,368. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

