HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,424,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 22,840,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,337. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

